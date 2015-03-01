Mary Wagers Obit

By

Mary Wagers 41 died Monday

Funeral Friday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Gibson Cemetery (Blue Hole)

Visitation Thursday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mary Wagers, age 41 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, August 6, 1975 to Grant and Irene Jones Gibson. She was a certified medical assistant.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Alexandria Wagers and Branley Wagers, her grandchild: Makendylan Wagers, her father: Grant Gibson, her mother: Irene Gibson and her sisters: Melissa Neeley and her husband Michael and Jennifer Gibson.

Funeral Services for Mary Wagers will be conducted on Friday, July 7 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16877#JIM