Saint Joseph London, part of KentuckyOne Health, will host its 16th annual Maternity Fair on Friday, June 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will take place at the hospital, 1001 Saint Joseph Lane in London. Festivities for the evening include vendor booths, birthing center tours, refreshments, demonstrations, lectures and door prizes.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this event annually, which helps so many women and families in our community learn about the resources available to them during pregnancy,” said Sharon Patton, RN, Director of Women’s Services, Saint Joseph London. “We hope future parents will stop by to learn about support offered during this exciting time in their lives.”

Giveaways and prizes will be distributed after the final speaker. One lucky attendee will win a $500 gift certificate to Babies “R” Us.

The fair is free and open to expectant moms and those who delivered their baby in the past six months. Pre-registration is recommended at 844.349.5359, or online at kentuckyonehealth.org/london-maternity-fair.