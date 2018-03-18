Matt Wolfe Obit

By

Mr. Matthew Douglas Wolfe, age 36 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, March 3, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, January 2, 1982 in Corbin, Kentucky to Jimmy Dale Wolfe and JoAnn Chadwell Couch. He was a barber.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Katie Jackson Wolfe, his daughters: Abigail Camille Finley and Jurnee Grace Wolfe, 3 step-daughters: Rachel Camille Martin, Lindsey Addison Martin and Briley Kate Martin. He is also survived by his father: Jimmy Dale Wolfe, his mother: JoAnn Couch and her husband Bill, his grandmothers: Corene Wolfe and Johnny Chadwell and his brothers: Joseph Tyler Wolfe and Jarrett Dale Wolfe, step-brothers: Michael Wayne Couch, Rusty Siler, and Wesley Couch, his step-sister: Marcy Berry and his niece and nephew: Jackson and Sophie Wolfe.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers: John Wolfe and Joseph Chadwell.

Funeral Services for Mr. Matthew Douglas Wolfe will be conducted on Wednesday, March 7, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Hicks and Rev. Scotty Sumner will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.