Mattie Ann Willison Obit

By

Mattie Ann Willison 49 died Saturday

No services at this time

Arrangements by Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mattie Ann Willison age 49 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born on Sunday, September 3, 1967 in Red Bird, Kentucky to the union of Dennis and Sudie Rogers Mathis.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Elizabeth A. Carr, her mother: Sudie Mathis, her close friend: Sue Caldwell and these brothers: Edward Mathis, Chester Mathis of Little Wildcat, Darrell Wayne Mathis of Robinson Creek, Samuel David Mathis of Manchester and Charles Freddy Mathis of Manchester.

She is preceded in death by her father: Dennis Mathis.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.