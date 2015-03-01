By

Police Blotter: May 10

Manchester Man Involved in London Accident

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby investigated a three vehicle, serious injury traffic crash which occurred on US 25 approximately 6 miles south of London on Sunday evening April 30 at approximately 5:23 PM. The investigating deputies report that apparently a maroon colored Kia Optima was traveling east on Lily School Road and attempted to cross US 25 misjudging an approaching northbound maroon colored Mazda Familia traveling northbound on US 25. The Kia Optima collided with the Mazda Familia. The Kia Optima then slid around and struck a black colored Chevrolet trailblazer that was stopped on US 25 southbound attempting to make a turn.

The Kia Optima was driven by Anthony Dezarn, age 49, of Manchester was not injured. Three passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured and are identified as Uriah Setzer, age 32, of Lexington; David Miller, age 34, of Salisbury, North Carolina and Dustin Burkhart, age 26. of Lily.

The driver and only occupant of the Mazda Familia was identified as Austin Sprinkles age 21, of Lily was seriously injured.

The driver of the black colored Chevrolet trailblazer was identified as Bethanie Watts, age 40, of Lily, with two passengers Michael Webb, age 19, of Corbin and Bryce Howard, age 18, of Lily was not injured.

Three of the most seriously injured were airlifted by helicopters with three helicopters assisting including PHI, Air Evac, and Air Methods, and transported to UK Med center for treatment. One seriously injured was transported to Corbin to Baptist healthcare for treatment. Also assisting at the scene of the crash was Lily Volunteer Fire department, and London Laurel Rescue squad.

Emma Cottongin, age 37, of Muddy Gap Road (Manchester) was arrested after she was caught swimming in the Manchester Heritage Inn pool while appearing to be intoxicated. She was not a guest at the Inn and the pool was closed at the time. When she was asked to leave by management she refused and police were called. She was arrested by Manchester Police Officer Kelly Johnson and booked into Clay County Detention Center and charged with criminal trespassing (second degree) and public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol) according to her arrest citation.

Robin Lovins, age 23, of Town Branch Road (Manchester) was arrested on a Clay District Court warrant in which Rebecca Jo Hamm states that on September 18, Lovins came to her house and stole her purse that contained a check card. Medical ID, food stamp card, driver’s license and $50.00 in cash. She was arrested May 2 by Manchester Police Department Officer Jeff Couch at the River Street Apartments and booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with Theft by unlawful taking (under $500.00) and burglary (second degree) according to her arrest citation.

Melissa Burcham, age 41, of HWY 1482 (Oneida) was arrested on a Clay District Court warrant. According to the warrant Burcham was a caretaker for Zelda Davidson and took $2000.00 worth of jewelry from Davidson on December 2 (2016). When Davidson asked about her jewelry Burcham grabbed her arm and shoved her into a car causing a minor injury and threatened to kill her. Burcham was arrested by the Kentucky State Police May 2 and booked into the Clay County Detention Center. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00 but under $10,000.00); assault (fourth degree) (minor injury) and terrorist threatening (third degree) according to her arrest citation.

Charles Brad Smith, age 32, of North HWY 11 (Manchester) was arrested on a Clay District Court warrant which was obtained by Manchester Police Department Officer Jeff Collett. According to the warrant Collett was driving home on April 13 when Smith began to tailgate and passed in a reckless manner. Collett then pulled Smith over but during the stop he drove off. Smith turned off his headlights in an attempt to elude the officer. Collett later found Smith’s vehicle upside down in a ditch. After the warrant was issued Smith turned himself in at the Clay County Detention Center May 3 and was arrested by MPD Officer Kelly Johnson. He was charged with fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) (first degree); fleeing or evading police (on foot) (second degree); leaving the scene of accident and reckless driving according to her arrest citation.

Katherine Rehtmeyer, age 43, of Curry Branch Road (Manchester) was arrested at the Clay County Judicial Center after she was served a flagrant non support warrant. When she was asked to empty her pockets she had a clear baggie with a crystalline substance inside. Clay County Sheriff Deputy Dewey Grubb interviewed her and she admitted the baggie-contained methamphetamine according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson. She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with possession controlled substance (third degree) (drug unspecified) and flagrant non-support.

Kenny Collins, age 49, of Ham Hollow Road (Manchester) was arrested after Clay County Sheriff Deputy Michael Cagel was dispatched to Ham Hollow Road for a dispute. Upon arrival off duty police officer Chris Curry reported that Collins was holding an axe while on his property and he was under the influence and very paranoid. A neighbor reported that Collins was holding an axe and looking into car windows. Cagel determined that Collins was obviously under the influence of something and was unsteady on his feet with red and glassy eyes. Collins stated that if he was tested that meth and Suboxone would show up according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson. Collins was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol) and criminal mischief (first degree).

State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond, has been charged with breaking one of the half-dozen liquor laws he attempted to change during the 2017 General Assembly. A Barbourville police officer said he caught Morgan illegally carrying “a large amount of assorted liquor” in the back of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to the police citation. Under Kentucky law, alcohol can only be delivered to retail outlets or bars by vehicles that have a state-approved transporter’s license. In 2015, Morgan overcame a similar charge in Clay County.

