Police Blotter: May 24

Westberry runs from wreck

A Manchester man arrested after leaving a wreck. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith responded to a Clay 911 complaint of a single vehicle accident on Bray Creek Road. When Smith arrived he spoke with Darrel Woods who said the Chrysler 200 Series had wrecked through a wood fence causing damage to personal property owned by Rebecca Owens. Apparently Elliot Troy Westberry, age 19, of Bray Creek Road (Manchester) wrecked the car and ran off. Hacker towing was called to remove the vehicle. The car had no insurance, no registration and was not owned by Westberry.

Smith located Westberry just up the roadway and was arrested on outstanding warrants and for leaving the scene of an accident. He admitted to the trooper he had wrecked the vehicle and ran off due to his active warrants. He was arrested and lodged in the Clay County Detention Center and charged with leaving scene of accident (failure to render aid or assistance); criminal mischief (second degree); operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card and failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense).

Westberry was also charged on a warrant from Clay District Court for improper start from parked position; operating motor vehicle under the influence; no operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance and failure to appear. He also had a Clay Circuit warrant for possession of controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (drug unspecified) and possession of marijuana.

Bowling Facing Gun Charge

A Manchester man has been arrested on the Hal Rogers Parkway on Clay County gun charges. Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports that Deputies Larry Parrott and Travis Napier arrested Roger D. Bowling, age 27, of Sol Hollow Road (Manchester) on the Parkway in Laurel County on a Clay County indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance (first-degree) (first offense) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bowling was also served a Laurel County failure to appear warrant and lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.