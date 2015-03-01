By

Police Blotter: Wednesday May 3

Ealy Facing Laurel Drug Charges

Shelley Lynn Ealy, age 47, of Rocky Branch (Manchester) if facing several charges in Laurel County after Deputy Shawn Jackson was dispatched to a complaint that two individuals were apparently in a gray colored Ford Escape West Laurel Road appeared to be highly intoxicated according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root. Ealy was determined to be under the influence and in possession of Xanax and a snorting straw.

Ealy was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance (third-degree). Ealy was also charged on a Knox County warrant obtained by Corbin police officer Jeff Hill alleging Ealy had entered Walgreens with a forged prescription with the intent to gain prescription narcotics illegally and had a prescription of 120 oxycodone (30 mg) filled.

Samuel Buttery, age 47, of Greasy Road (Manchester) was a passanger in the Ealy vehicle was also arrested and charged with public intoxication (controlled substances). Both were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Downey Caught Riding Stolen Bike

Clinton Downey, age 29, of Gregory Branch Road (Manchester) has been charged with receiving stolen property after riding a stolen bike without a helmet. Kentucky State Police Trooper Derrick Combs observed Downey riding a 2016 KTM 250SXF bike on US 421 South without a helmet. When Combs spoke to Downey he did not have a drivers license. When the VIN number on the dirt bike was run it came back stolen. The bike was impounded and Downey was arrested.

He was charged with: failure to comply without a helmet; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked license; receiving stolen property (under $10,000.00) and failure to appear.