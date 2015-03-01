McGinty opens 41 Liquor

By

Former Clay County High School teacher Charles McGinty and partners Thomas H. Payne, Kristi Meader and husband Bill have opened London’s third liquor store is now up and running. 41 Liquor features a wide variety of beer, wine, vodka, bourbon, and a Kentucky Proud moonshine brand. It is located just off Interstate 75 Exit 41 in Shiloh’s Landing behind The Waffle House. Although already open, 41 Liquor will host its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 15. For more information, call (606) 389-5838, visit the store in person, or visit their Facebook page.

