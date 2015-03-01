By

Opened on March 1, 2017, Manchester Down Home Pharmacy is on a mission to provide patients with excellent, experienced care in a friendly atmosphere. Their techs have over 100 years of experience combined. The staff includes Daniel Thies, Lead Pharmacist & Owner, Sam Moore, Relief Pharmacist, and Pharmacy Technicians: Debbie (Cricket) Edwards, Jennifer Henson, Melanie Meece and Brandy Swafford. Terry Thies is the Office and Compliance Manager.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Brandy, Jennifer and Mel all hold the National Pharmacy Tech Certification. Past experiences include pharmacies in Manchester, London, Hazard and Somerset. Staff works as a team to offer you the best information regarding your medicines and how they work in your personal health plan. The staff at Down Home Pharmacy will work hard to save you money on your prescriptions, from searching for coupons to cover co-pays to talking with you and your Doctor about changing certain medications to bring down costs where appropriate, we are committed to saving you time and money, while providing excellent care.

They offer several immunization shots including flu, shingles, pneumonia, HPV, etc. Their pharmacist is trained to give several injections other than immunizations such as Risperdal Consta, Invega Sustenna, and Aristada. If you receive any injections on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis, they will give the injection free of charge even if you don’t fill the prescription. So if you have to go to your healthcare provider’s office to receive the injection, you may be able to save time by giving it at the pharmacy. They really work hard to make everything as convenient as possible. They offer Flavor Rx to flavor your child’s medication free of charge upon request. A convenient drive-thru service and free delivery is available.

The pharmacy is located at 500 Richmond Rd, in the old PNC Bank location. You can enter from Richmond Rd or from #638, making it easy to get in and out, whether you want to come in, or use the convenient drive-thru.

MDHP is open Monday thru Friday, from 8:30am to 6pm. The phone number is 606-599-3500, Fax is 606-599-9969. MDHP is also equipped to receive e-scripts from your health care provider. The Pharmacy has a Facebook page. They accept all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and worker’s compensation. They are certified to accept FSA cards provided by some employers as a health insurance benefit to cover co-pays or deductibles for medications at the point of sale. So come by and give them a chance to take care of you. Before you know it, Down Home Pharmacy will feel like home to you and your family.