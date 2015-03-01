Meet Jason Sizemore

By

Former Clay County resident Jason Sizemore was recently featured at bostonvoyager.com. Back in 2004 he was stuck in a go nowhere city job supporting risk management software, the need to do something interesting and exciting overcame him. For better or for worse, he wanted to make a mark on the world. Thus, happened Apex Publications! What started as a single quarterly print magazine of dark SF short stories (the well-regarded Apex Science Fiction & Horror Digest) has turned into a busy small press with over 40 titles in print and the monthly ezine Apex Magazine.

