Michael Shannon “Smokey” Smith Obit

Michael Shannon “Smokey” Smith died Sunday

Funeral Friday 3 PM

Rominger Funeral Home (Manchester)

Visitation Noon

Burial in Sawyers-Byrd Cemetery

Visitation Thursday 6-9 PM

Lakes Funeral Home (Berea)

Michael Shannon “Smokey” Smith age 37 of Berea, died Sunday Feb. 12, 2017 in Berea. Shannon was a 1999 graduate of Madison Southern High School and a mechanic at Madison Transmission. Michael was born in Manchester KY to Donald Ray and Vickie Lynn Smith France, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Dalton and Kathleen Smith, and grandparents Oakley and Magdalene France, his uncles James Smith, Stevie Smith, and nephew Stormy Dalton Smith.

Shannon is survived by his parents Donald Ray and Vickie Lynn France of Berea, his significant other Alita Tennant of Berea, his children Dalton and Shelby Smith of Berea, his sisters; Dixie Sizemore of Manchester, Ruby (Aaron) Rose of Berea, Kaitlyn France of Berea, his special aunt Janet Leigh (Glenn) Bishop of Manchester, his aunt Ruth Smith, his special nieces; Xandi France, Adrianna and Dixie Tennant, Kayla Hargis, Taelor Alexander, Larae Smith, Punkin and Chasity Sizemore, and nephews Logan and Koty Alexander, and his cousins Amanda (Robert) Bishop and Alexey, and Adam (Renee) Bishop. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday Feb. 17, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Rominger Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with visitation starting at noon. Burial will take place in the Sawyers-Byrd Cemetery in Clay County. Visitation in Berea will be Thursday Feb. 16, 2017 from 6-9 pm at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea. Online condolences at

www.lakesfuneralhome.com