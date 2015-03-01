Mildred Montgomery Obit

By

Mildred Montgomery died Thursday

Funeral Saturday at 12 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Macedonia Cemetery (Burning Springs)

Visitation after 11 AM

Mildred Montgomery, age 96 of Brushy Branch in Manchester departed this life on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at her home. She was born on Monday, November 22, 1920 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Hester Greene Montgomery and Laura Elizabeth Rice Montgomery.

She leaves to mourn her passing several cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Hester Greene Montgomery and Laura Elizabeth Rice Montgomery, and her grandmother: Sally Keith Rice whom she loved dearly and spoke of often.

Funeral Services for Mildred Montgomery will be conducted on Saturday, February 4 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jeff Combs will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

