Martin Luther King Celebration

St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church presents the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Monday, January 16. A March from St. Paul to Martin Luther King Park will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until 11 AM. Services will begin at the church immediately after the March. This year’s theme will be “Honoring the Dream”. Rev. Donnie McKissic will be the speaker and the service will include Kevin Rice and Band, Guitar Bob and others. St. Paul is located on Town Branch Road (just past the County Administration Building). Their pastor Rev Sherry Green invites everyone to participate.

