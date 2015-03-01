By

Manchester Memorial Hospital (MMH) has been serving the residents of Clay County and the surrounding community for decades with an approach to care delivery based on the Christian principle of whole-person health.

The hospital has also fully embraced the philosophy of CREATION Health (CH) and has launched various initiatives to that effect. There are two vehicles, a wheelchair access bus and a smaller compact van, that provide transportation to the residents to and from the hospital, clinics and pharmacies across the county.

The hospital’s community outreach efforts and initiatives foster multi-faceted programs that provide direct education and assistance to the most vulnerable community members. One such initiative is the water kiosk at Red Bird Mission, where the hospital collaborated with the faculty and students of the University of Tennessee’s colleges of Architecture, Engineering and Nursing, along with the Clay County Emergency Management team, to design and build a communal water kiosk to serve remote-area residents and provide WASH-related education. Built in 2015, the kiosk has already provided 10,000 gallons of water to the residents of this clean water deficient area.