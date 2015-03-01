Monkey Dumplins Dinner Theater

By

Monkey Dumplins will hold their first ever dinner theater for on April 1. Saturday’s show “Coal: The Heart, The Lifeblood, The Burden of the Mountains” will include dinner hosted and served by the Catering Briars, known for their delicious food, southern hospitality and attention to detail. Dinner Tickets will be by presale only so contact a Monkey Dumplins member today.

Sunday, April 2 will be a 2:30 show only.