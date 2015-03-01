By

WYMT featured the Monkey Dumplins look at coal mining in the region, during the 1930’s and 40’s. The show demonstrated how mining has shaped not only the community but the miners and their families as well. At the end of the play, current miners and those who have died were remembered.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Also during the show, a sketch was done about coal mining in China to show how mining is not something, which is important here in Eastern Kentucky, but around the world.

http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Play-honors-coal-mining-in-Clay-County-417912093.html