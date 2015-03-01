By

Clay County Detention Center employee Jennifer Napier will be offering the inmates a new program called Moral Recognition Therapy, This program is often mandatory for inmates that make parole. Jailer Linda Smallwood is pleased that we know longer have to move state inmates to another location for this rehabilitation program. Mrs. Napier attended a week of training in Germantown Tennessee, to get her certification. She also has a degree in Human Service and Counseling.

