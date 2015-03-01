By

The Morgan Scott Hooker Memorial 5K Color Run/Walk will be held Friday, May 26 at 6 PM at the Beech Creek Campground. Proceeds will be split between the Clay County Cancer Coalition and Clay County Relay for Life. Preregistration is $25.00 for ages 12 and up and $20.00 for law enforcement, first responders, military and EMS, $10.00 for 11 and under until May 10 with online or paper registration available. Race day registration will be $30.00.

This is a fun event so get your tutus and costumes ready! Bring sunglasses, towels to cover your car seat, a change of clothes, wipes to help get some of the color off, a baggie for your phone to keep color powder from getting in your phone.