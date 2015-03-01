Morring Joins KentuckyOne

By

Don Morring, MD, has joined KentuckyOne Health Surgery Associates, located at 1406 West 5th Street in London. Dr. Morring is certified in advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS), advanced trauma life support (ATLS) and basic life support (BLS). He is a member of the American College of Surgeons. KentuckyOne Health Surgery Associates in London is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 606.864.5936.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Dr. Morring received his bachelor’s degree from Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina in 2005, and received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Meharry Medical College in Tennessee in 2010. In 2016, he graduated from Marshall University’s Department of Surgery in West Virginia.

Dr. Morring has received honors and awards in research and academics throughout undergraduate and medical school, including the Excellence in Leadership award from the United States Marine Corps in 2001.

KentuckyOne Health, the largest and most comprehensive health system in the Commonwealth, has more than 200 locations, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies in Kentucky and southern Indiana. KentuckyOne Health is dedicated to bringing wellness, healing and hope to all, including the underserved. The system is made up of the former Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s HealthCare and Saint Joseph Health System, along with the University of Louisville Hospital and James Graham Brown Cancer Center. KentuckyOne Health is proud of and strengthened by its Catholic, Jewish and academic heritages.