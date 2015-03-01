MRSA, Flu Prevention

By

Saint Joseph London, part of KentuckyOne Health, invites the community to learn about Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), flu awareness and prevention at the Bite Size Learning health education event on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The event will take place from noon to 1 PM at the Laurel County Public Library. The event is free to the public, but those interested are encouraged to preregister at 606-864-5759.

Shelley Stanko, MD, KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates, will be the featured guest speaker. Bite Size Learning is an educational series sponsored by Saint Joseph London. Each month, a physician or staff member from Saint Joseph London hosts a special lunch-and-learn-style presentation on a different health topic to increase awareness and educate the public. Saint Joseph London provides free box lunches to registered attendees.

KentuckyOne Health, the largest and most comprehensive health system in the Commonwealth, has more than 200 locations including, hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies in Kentucky and southern Indiana. KentuckyOne Health is dedicated to bringing wellness, healing and hope to all, including the underserved. The system is made up of the former Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s HealthCare and Saint Joseph Health System, along with the University of Louisville Hospital and James Graham Brown Cancer Center. KentuckyOne Health is proud of and strengthened by its Catholic, Jewish and academic heritages.