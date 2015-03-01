Walk to create a world free of MS

By

Ending multiple sclerosis for good will take all of us. Walk MS helps us team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by MS. Join the Walk MS at Perry County Park April 29. If you cannot walk you can help by going to the Wesley Rominger Walk MS Fundraising Page

Together, we become a powerful force. And with every step we take, every dollar we raise…we’re that much closer. Together, we will end MS forever. Check-in opens at 9 AM and the walk begins at 10 AM.

