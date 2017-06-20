By

A former Big Creek resident is scheduled to be sentenced in September in Leslie Circuit Court by Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House for the second time for a 1999 Leslie County double murder. Donald Rolin Phillips (AKA Don Rowland), age 57, of Hyden was found guilty in the shooting deaths of Osa Lee Maggard and Geneve Young and sentenced to life imprisonment with parole for 25 years but the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed the sentence in March.

The Manchester EnterpriseJuly 1999