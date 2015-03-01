By

On Monday, October 09, 2017 at approximately 9:11 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash on I-75 near the 66 mile marker in Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Scottie Pennington determined that a 2016 Ford F-250 operated by Mark Murphy, 46, of Manchester was traveling northbound when he dropped off the right shoulder of the highway and went over an embankment.

Murphy was transported from the scene to the Saint Joseph Berea Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Trooper Pennington is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office and Rockcastle County EMS.

