Multi-award winning Southern Gospel artist, The Bowling Family, announce their 2nd Annual Music Fest and Talent Search hosted by the City of London and the London Tourist Commission. This exciting three-day event will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2017 – Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of London, 804 West 6th Street, London, Kentucky. The Bowling Family is thrilled to have The Crabb Family, The Bowling Sisters, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Goodman Revival, The Singing Contractors, The McKameys, The Primitive Quartet, The Erwins, The Martins and comedian, Aaron Wilburn performing.

For more information go to:

http://globalpromo.org/news-alert-the-bowling-family-announce-2nd-annual-music-fest-talent-search