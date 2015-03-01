By

Having launched My CDL – the Commonwealth’s document portal for commercial drivers – in May to maximize efficiency and improve customer satisfaction, the Kentucky Division of Driver Licensing (DDL) is now establishing the My CDL portal as the exclusive electronic means of receiving paperwork from commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders. To complete CDL applications and self-certifications online and to upload pictures of medical examiners’ certificates and waivers, commercial drivers need to visit My CDL: Kentucky CDL Document Portal, which is accessible via http://drive.ky.gov.

With the demanding schedules prevalent among the trucking industry, commercial drivers are already enjoying 24/7 access to My CDL, which provides the convenience of submitting paperwork via any smartphone, PC, laptop or tablet. Upon submitting paperwork via the portal, My CDL users receive email confirmation of document receipt, and within 10 days, users are alerted via email whether their reviewed documents meet federal guidelines or require further attention.

“My CDL eliminates the guesswork of document submission for our CDL customers as well as saves them time and money,” said Matt Cole, director of the Division of Driver Licensing. “In addition to providing a modernized, secure, convenient service for our 136,000 CDL holders, the document portal also reduces manual processes for the Division of Driver Licensing. This presents our team of employees opportunity to support customers and time to review CDL document submissions within the 10 days the federal government allows.”

First-time users of My CDL are initially redirected to the Kentucky Business One Stop (KBOS) portal to create a KBOS account. Users then gain admittance to the My CDL portal, where they can begin processing their CDL paperwork. A tutorial for navigating My CDL is available at https://youtu.be/ASVTd3c48Uo, and My CDL quick reference guides are accessible at http://bit.ly/2qc7xwK.

While visiting http://drive.ky.gov to connect to the CDL document portal, CDL holders can also file trucking taxes, renew vehicle registrations, purchase temporary permits and perform additional functions electronically.

CDL customers who wish to continue using a nonelectronic method of submitting mandatory documents may visit any of the DDL’s regional field offices or the Department of Vehicle Regulation’s One-Stop Shop in Frankfort or may mail CDL paperwork to the Division of Driver Licensing, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, KY 40622. Field office locations can be found at drive.ky.gov.

CDL holders may continue to submit documents via email or fax through Oct. 1, at which time the DDL will institute My CDL as the sole method of accepting paperwork electronically.

Stay current with services provided by the Department of Vehicle Regulation at facebook.com/DriveKY.gov, twitter.com/drivekygov and drive.ky.gov.