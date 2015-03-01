Myra Cole Obit

By

Myra Cole, age 61 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at her home. She was born on Saturday, April 28, 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio to the union of Shakespeare and Loretta Allen Cole.

She leaves to mourn her passing her mother: Loretta Cole, her sister: Ramona Robinson and her husband Orville “Shorty”, these nieces and nephews: Jennifer Spurlock Wells and husband Paul, Jr., Michael Spurlock and wife Holly, Tara Jo Moore and her husband Andrew and Scotty Robinson as well as several aunts, uncles, and a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father; Shakespeare Cole and her grandparents: Hubert and Zeldia Webb Cole and Robert and Virgie Eversole Allen.

Funeral Services for Myra Cole will be conducted on Sunday, September 24, at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Davidson, Rev. David “Tess” Lipps and Rev. Bruce Cole will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hounchell Bend Cemetery in the Hounchell Bend Community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

