Myrna Hudson Gover Obit

Myrna Hudson Gover, 80, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Baptist Health Richmond.

Born August 27, 1936, in Oneida, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Grover Cleveland and Ollie Gilbert Hudson, both of whom preceded her in death, and the widow of Robert Gover. Myrna was a dedicated public school teacher as well as a passionate, lifelong advocate of the arts. She was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include two sons, Roger Gover of Richmond and Mike Gover of Whitesburg, KY; one daughter, Carla Gover of Lexington, KY; one sister, Beth Davidson of Olathe, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Bryan, Seth, Eli & Isaac Gover, Maizie & Zoey Barrett, and Quinn Barnett, as well as four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Myrna will be held at 12:00 PM Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, with James Pennington officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Hudson Family Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in Myrna’s name to the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts. http://gsarts.org/index.php/how-you-can-help-85303

