Myrtle Philpot Obit

Myrtle Philpot 60 died Monday

Funeral Saturday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Potter Cemetery (Pennington Hill)

Visitation after 11 AM

Mrs. Myrtle Philpot age 60 of Pennington Hill departed this life on Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born on Sunday, March 17, 1957 in Manchester to the union of James Thomas and Sudie Ann Smith Jewell. She was a member of the Morgan Branch Baptist Church and was a dentist hygienist.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Russell Glenn Philpot, her children: Tina Henson and her husband Lindy, Tonya Marable and her husband James, and Russell Muhammad Jewell and his wife Gretchen, and Lonzie Henson, whom she loved as a child. Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Russell Henson, Shay Cotton, Xavier Marable, Tru Jewell, James Marable, III, and Ryan Marable, these great grandchildren: Elvilena Williams, Adeline Henson, Marlee Arnold, Skylar Henson and Abigail Henson, and these brothers and sister: James Jewell, Jr., Johnny Jewell, Tommy Jewell, Scott Jewell, Ralph Jewell, and Peggy Burton.

She is preceded in death by her parents: James and Sudie Jewell, and 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Myrtle Philpot will be conducted on Saturday, May 13, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter Cemetery in the Pennington Hill Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

