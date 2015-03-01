By

Nature Club will meet Thursday August 3 at 6 PM at the Clay County Extension Office. This group will tour and learn about topics of interest to them related to nature. We need 5 or more individuals to form a club. Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

