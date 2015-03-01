By

Senator Mitch McConnell announced The Nature Conservancy of Kentucky (TNC) received almost five million dollars in federal grant money to help conservation efforts. “The Nature Conservancy of Kentucky is excited to expand our conservation efforts and bring new investments in sustainable forestry to Eastern Kentucky and neighboring states,” said Will Bowling, the Conservancy’s Central Appalachian Project Director, who is based in Clay County, Kentucky. “We are grateful to the NRCS for the funding and to Senator McConnell for supporting this project.”

TNC plans to conserve private lands and important fish and wildlife habitats in Eastern Kentucky.

“I applaud The Nature Conservancy of Kentucky for being awarded this funding to conserve 25,000 acres of high priority forests in Kentucky and other states,” said Senator McConnell. “Kentucky is home to an abundance of natural beauty with a thriving community of hunters, sportsmen and outdoorsmen who can benefit from this project. I am proud TNC will use these resources to continue its important work for our land and wildlife.”