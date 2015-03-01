By

Cumberland Valley District Health Department Needle Exchange each Friday from 12:30 till 3:30 PM at the Clay County Health Department on Shamrock Road. You must bring in used needles to receive new needles. The program offers safe disposal of used needles, clean needles, confidential Hepatitis C and HIV testing, outside treatment referral, education and information on Health Department services. For more information call 606-598-2425.

