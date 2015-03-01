By

Extension News: The Needlework Homemaker Club Organizational Meeting will be at 6:00 pm on September 7th at the Extension Office. Do you enjoy doing needlework, knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch and plastic canvas? Come learn how to do needlework and work on your projects together with others that enjoy needlework. Call 598-2789 for more information or to register.

