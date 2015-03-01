New School Accountability

By

The Clay County School District and individual schools would receive an overall rating of one to five stars based on school performance under a new accountability system that replaces the labels “needs improvement,” “proficient” and “distinguished.” Schools and districts would be judged on measures that include student proficiency, whether school performance showed growth, whether schools were closing the achievement gap, whether schools give students equal access to school programs, whether students were ready to transition to the next level, and high school graduation rates.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Read more here:

http://www.kentucky.com/news/local/education/article169129067.html