New Trooper

By

Back row left to right: Troopers Wolfe, Boroviak, Thompson and Hopkins. Front row left to right: Troopers Bray, Whiles, Dodson and Parmley.

Logan T. Wolfe, Manchester was one of the eight new Kentucky State Police troopers who have been assigned to Post 11, London. Wolfe has been assigned to Clay County.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The Kentucky State Police Academy presented diplomas to 41 new Troopers at ceremonies held in Frankfort on Friday, August 11, 2017. Their addition to the force brings the agency’s strength to a total of 866 troopers serving the citizens of the Commonwealth. The eight Troopers assigned to Post 11 are:

Shawn M. Boroviak, London

Keegan T. Bray, Somerset

Adam Cole Dodson, Monticello

Jordan P. Hopkins, London

Matthew Kyle Parmley, Monticello

Travis Lane Thompson, Somerset

Seath A. Whiles, Somerset

Logan T. Wolfe, Manchester

Troopers Boroviak, Wolfe, and Hopkins will be assigned to Clay County. Troopers Thompson, Dodson and Parmley will be assigned to Pulaski County. Trooper Whiles will be assigned to Rockcastle County. Trooper Bray will be assigned to McCreary County.

Assignments are made based on manpower and calls for assistance needs. The assignment of these additional Troopers increase KSP Post 11’s strength to 60 serving the (7) counties of Clay, Laurel, Rockcastle, Whitley, Pulaski, McCreary and Wayne.