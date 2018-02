By

Clay County in the News

Links to news articles about Clay County.

Grace Health will purchase and implement telemedicine equipment at eight schools in Clay County

Health care options on the incline in Southeastern Kentucky

Clay County appoints new Sheriff into office

Man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Court date set for former Clay County judge executive and road foreman

Man charged with DUI following crash