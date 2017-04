By

North Manchester Water Association located on North HWY 421 is accepting applications for a general labor position. Successful applicant will be hired on a 90 day trial period at $7.25 per hour. Applications are available at the NMWA office, weekdays between 8 AM and 4 PM. All applications must be returned to the NMWA office no later than May 3, 2016.

