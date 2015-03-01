Noble Charged with Murder

By

Alyssa Noble of Leslie County woman who is connected to a deadly crash, has now been charged with murder.

“It’s a relief, you know. I think she should have been arrested a long time ago before this ever happened,” said Louise Johnson, Paige Hayes’ mother. “We’ll never get another day to tell her how much we love her and how much she meant to us and how proud we are of her. Now I get to go to her grave and tell her.”

Noble has been in the Leslie County Detention Center and charged with public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), murder, assault (first degree), wanton endangerment (first degree), operating motor vehicle under the influence (third offense) and reckless driving.

