Nolan Retires From Army

Congratulations on retirement to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevin Dexter Nolan. As a former football Tiger, Kevin entered the Army after graduating from CCHS in 1996. Kevin began his Army career as a Petroleum Supply Specialist and finished his career as a UH60 Blackhawk Helicopter Instructor Pilot with over 3000 flight hours. He has served over 40 months of combat in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also served overseas in South Korea and Central America. Kevin and his family (Kristy, Karson, & Karter) have decided to live in Alabama where he was recently hired by the government as a Department of the Army Civilian (DAC) to continue his aviation career teaching the Army’s newest aviators to fly the UH60 Blackhawk.

During CW3 Nolan’s 20 year service career he received numerous awards and decorations to include 2 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Air Medals, 4 Army Commendation Medals, 3 Army Achievement Medals, 2 Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Service Medal (3 Stars), Iraq Campaign Service Medal (2 Stars), Korean Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, 2 Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, Army Service Ribbon, 5 Overseas Service Medals, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and the Senior Aviators Badge.