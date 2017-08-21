Nolan takes fifth in NHRA Moser Sportsman Shootout

By

Donald Ray Nolan of Manchester ran a 5.702 seconds race (239.87 MPH to take fifth place in the Top Alcohol Dragster in the NHRA Moser Sportsman Shootout. T.C. Morris of New Haven (KY) took home the trophy defeating Devin Isenhower at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green with a run of 5.275 seconds (272.23 MPH). For complete results go to:

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

https://www.theautochannel.com/news/2017/08/27/425184-nhra-lucas-oil-drag-racing-series-beech-bend-raceway-park.html