North Manchester Water Association will hold their annual meeting and election of directors Monday March 6 at 7 PM in the Manchester Elementary School cafeteria. Individuals who have a meter in his or her name with current status, do not have immediate family employed by NMWA and present at the meeting are eligible to run. Everyone with a meter in his or her name with a current status is eligible to vote.

