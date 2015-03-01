By

DigitalPhone.io, a leading provider of USAC Category 1 eligible hosted telecommunications to K-12 schools in the Southeast U.S., announced that it has completed a successful large-scale number port migration project for Oneida Baptist Institute, an internationally-renowned boarding and day school for students in grades 6-12 founded in 1899, and located in Oneida.

Oneida Baptist Institute’s Director of Development John Monday reached out to DigitalPhone.io earlier this year after the school’s previous VoIP phone system carrier repeatedly failed to meet its quality, performance and service obligations.

“We had switched to a VoIP phone system in January. The phone quality wasn’t the greatest, and then came the number porting fiasco,” commented Monday. “They gave me every excuse under the sun as to why they couldn’t port the numbers that we needed. Finally, I had enough, and realized that we needed a partner that would provide us with better service, and treat our problems and needs with urgency instead of indifference.”

Immediately after being contacted by Oneida Baptist Institute, DigitalPhone.io’s Partner Manager Brant Yandell took the lead in helping Monday and his team:

• Clearly and thoroughly understand the technical aspects of porting numbers to their VoIP phone system.

• Explain that their previous carrier lacked both the in-house expertise and the financial interest to get the job done.

• Describe how DigitalPhone.io would solve the problem and provide responsive post-project support.

Based on the above, Oneida Baptist Institute decided to partner with DigitalPhone.io. A customized plan was developed and executed, and the school’s VoIP phone system comprised of approximately 100 users and 130 devices went live in May without any delays or issues.

Added Monday: “I was impressed with DigitalPhone.io’s customer service more than anything. Brant and his team were more than helpful from the initial call, all the way through to the installation and implementation of the new service. I can say, without any reservations, that everyone at DigitalPhone.io has been extremely responsive to my questions, concerns, and any problems that I might have. I would advise other schools not to waste their time looking anywhere else. DigitalPhone.io’s claims that they will follow through on their promises are 100 percent true. I have no regrets moving to DigitalPhone.io.”

“Exceptional customers help create successful outcomes, and John and his incredible team at Oneida Baptist Institute are a perfect example of this,” commented Nicky Smith, Carolina Digital’s CEO and Founder. “It was a pleasure to help this renowned and respected school reap the full benefits of their VoIP phone system investment. Unlike their previous vendor, we look forward to being a responsive and attentive partner long into the future.”

For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry(at)DigitalPhone.io.

