Former OBI volunteer dies

Brenda Dean Crowe who served as a full-time volunteer at Oneida Baptist Institute and worked with the WMU at Oneida Baptist Church died December 23. Crowe, age 70, died at home with her family. Brenda a member of McHenry Baptist Church, Quilters For Christ and Mission Team at McHenry Baptist Church, WMU at Oneida Baptist Church. She loved her family and her church. Funeral services were held December 28, at McHenry Baptist Church in Owensboro.

