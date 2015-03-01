OBI dedicates new buildings

By

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huang Hall was followed by a public dedication of the new Carnahan-Daugherty Hall on the campus of Oneida Baptist Institute Thursday, July 20, 2017. The new Carnahan-Daugherty Hall will house a 200-bed boys’ dormitory on the top two floors and the A.B. and Irene Colvin Learning Center for grades 6-8 on the lower floor. Huang Hall will replace the current girls’ dormitory.

