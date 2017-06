By

Oneida Baptist Institute will have their first day of school August 14. You can enroll now for the fall semester. Local students attend for free. New students lease enroll by August 1, returning students are contacted by telephone. To enroll stop by the OBI main office anytime Monday through Friday from 8 AM till 4 PM. For more information call 606-847-411 ext 233 or email admissions@oneidaschool.org.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line