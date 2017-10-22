OBI Grad Featured in Prominent Publication

By

Photographer Natalie Thomas graduated with honors and was ranked third in OBI’s Class of 2013. Her photos were recently featured in the Autumn 2017 issue of the Carolina Mountain Life Magazine. Thomas attended Chowan University for two years as a Graphic Communications major. She transferred to Appalachian State University and will graduate in December 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Commercial Photography with a minor in Entrepreneurship.

For a class assignment last spring, Thomas took a photo series of the Jerky Outpost located in Valle Crucis, N.C. She was headed to another business to complete her assignment when she happened upon the Jerky Outpost. Coincidentally, the same business was contacted by the Carolina Mountain Life Magazine. The Jerky Outpost owner asked Thomas if they could use her photos.

After the article and Thomas’ photos were published, she posted this to her Facebook page: “Check it out, my photos are in Carolina Mountain Life Magazine!! You really never know when opportunities will come your way. What originally was a simple photo shoot for a class turned out to be something way more exciting!” Carolina Mountain Life magazine produces four issues per year with a total of 100,000 copies.

While attending college, Natalie has been working for THS Creative in Greensboro, NC as a staff photographer.