OBI graduate serving aboard USS Constitution

By

A 1997 Oneida Baptist Institute graduate and Lawrenceburg native will celebrate America’s 242nd year of independence as part of a hand-picked Navy crew serving on the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, the USS Constitution. Petty Officer 1st Class Rex Boblett, a master-at-arms, serves aboard the 220-year-old Boston-based ship named by President George Washington to honor the Constitution of the United States of America.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Famously known as ‘Old Ironsides,’ the ‘Constitution’ is a wooden-hulled three-masted heavy frigate that originally launched in 1797.

Petty Officer 1st Class Rex Boblett, a master-at-arms, serves aboard the 220-year-old Boston-based ship named by President George Washington to honor the Constitution of the United States of America. Famously known as ‘Old Ironsides,’ the ‘Constitution’ is a wooden-hulled three-masted heavy frigate that originally launched in 1797.

Boblett said he is honored to have been selected to serve on the ship that is rich in history and successfully held off the British Navy in the War of 1812.

CLICK HERE to read entire article