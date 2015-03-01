OBI to dedicate new buildings

By

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huang Hall followed by a public dedication of the new Carnahan-Daugherty Hall on the campus of Oneida Baptist Institute is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 3 PM. All are invited to the celebration with an evening meal immediately following in the James A. Burns Hall.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The new Carnahan-Daugherty Hall will house a 200-bed boys’ dormitory on the top two floors and the A.B. and Irene Colvin Learning Center for grades 6-8 on the lower floor. This building is named in honor of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Carnahan and Mr. Wesley Daugherty. The first Carnahan Hall was made possible by a $10,000 gift from the Carnahans in 1905. The building was demolished and rebuilt as a boys’ dormitory in 1968.

In 2013, Oneida received the largest donation in her history from the estate of Wesley Daugherty. Mr. Daugherty had visited OBI with his church several times and loved the Oneida ministry. This single gift enabled the OBI Board of Trustees to move forward with this much-needed improvement to the campus of Oneida Baptist Institute.

Huang Hall will replace the current girls’ dormitory, J.A. Burns Hall, which was built in 1960. Jensen Huang was a nine-year-old student at Oneida in the mid-1970’s. Dr. Barkley Moore allowed Jensen and his brother to live at OBI while attending classes at Oneida Elementary School. Mr. Huang went on to great success and pledged up to $2 million for a new girls’ dormitory and classroom building.