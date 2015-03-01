Obituary for Albert Robert (Roger) Bowling

By

Albert Robert (Roger) Bowling, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 13th, at his home.

Roger was born in Clay County on April 15, 1954, a son of the late Lillie (Martin) and Albert Bowling.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Maranda Sizemore of Manchester and his two sons: Dylan Bowling of Manchester and Jordan Rogers of Oxford, OH.

He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, and his for brothers: Palis Bowling (Sheila Gay), Paul Bowling (Mary Rose), Bobby Bowling and Dale Bowling.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, David Bowling, and his sister, Anna Abner.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Joey Burns and Carl Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery on Bullskin.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.