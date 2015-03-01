Obituary for Allie Jean Hicks

By

Allie Jean Hicks, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, July 13th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.

Allie was born on September 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Melvina (Reeves) and Fred Mark Thompson.

Allie is survived by her husband Jessie Hicks, by two daughters Cathy Gilbert and Toni Smith (Joe) and by one son Jessie Lee Hicks, all of Manchester, and by her grandchildren Jennifer, Beth, Peewee, Travis, Rachel, Jessica and Jacob and by 13 great grandchildren .

Allie is also survived by four sisters, Gracie Napier (Chuck) of Nicholasville, Melvina Thompson, Refa Moss, and Anna Kerby (Nolan), all of Lexington, and by two brothers, Rueban Thompson and Tommy Thompson, both of Lexington.

In addition to her parents, Fred and Melvina Thompson, Allie is preceded in death by these brothers and sister: Fred Mark Thompson II, Charlie Thompson, Mark Allen Mosher and Tracy Lee Thompson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Oakley Vaughn and Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Roots Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, July 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.