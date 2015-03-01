Obituary for Amos Daniel Parker

By

Amos Daniel Parker 75 died Wednesday

Funeral 2 PM Sunday

Horse Creek Baptist Church

Burial at Chadwell Cemetery (Pigeon Roost)

Visitation Saturday at the church

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Amos Daniel Parker, age 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 at the Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville, KY.

Amos was born in Manchester, KY on February 4th, 1942, a son of the late Daniel Boone and Bertha Lee France Parker. Amos leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 56 years, Donna Sue Beatty Parker; his three daughters: Janet Renee Reid and husband Ray, Evelyn Parker Dezarn, Tina Marie Spurlock and husband Wayne; his brother-in-law that he raised as his own, John Thomas Beatty. Six grandchildren: Amos Jared Reid, Timothy Bryan Dezarn, Joshua Wayne Spurlock, Parker Thomas Dezarn, Rae Mikala Carter and Teri Leigh-Ann Jackson. Four great-grandchildren: Lily Jo Reid, Cayden Bryan Dezarn, Amos Axton Reid and Preston Daniel Carter due in March. Brother-in-law and sisters-in-law that he finished raising to keep the family together: Bill Beatty, Nadine Jackson, Diana Philpot and Clara Grace Neal. Brothers-in-law: Roy Beatty and Charles Beatty. One sister Lucy Pearl Gregory and husband Daugh.

In addition to his parents, Amos was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Timothy Dezarn; granddaughters, Logan Jackson and Victoria LaDonna Jackson; brothers: Bobby Parker, Riley Parker, Charles Alfred Parker and Johnny Parker; sister, Mary Elizabeth Gross; and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Pettitt.

Amos enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Lucy, participating with the Clay County Cruisers, going to car shows, going to races, watching wrestling, the challenge of fixing broken things and helping family with household projects. He was retired from the Clay County Road Department and was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 7th, 2018 at Horse Creek Baptist Church with Anthony Lovett and Scottie Sumner officiating.

Burial will follow at the Chadwell Cemetery in the Pigeon Roost Community. Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 6th, 2018 at the church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.